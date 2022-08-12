AAA reports gas prices continue to drop

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) AAA is reporting the national gas price average has dropped below $4 a gallon.
According to AAA in Missouri the statewide gas price average is currently $3.60 cents for unleaded fuel.
That is 16 cents less compared to last week and is 72 cents more per gallon compared to this time last year.
Missouri's average gas price has now declined for 59 consecutive days.
The national price for gas dropped below $4 for the first time since March 5, 2022.
AAA says drivers in Missouri are paying the 11th lowest gas price average in the country.