AAA says gas prices down due to low demand

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) American drivers are getting a bit of a break at the pumps this week.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is down eight-cents from last week to $4.80.
Analysts say that's due lower demand right now.
That could change soon, however, as July is usually the busiest month during the summer driving season.
Right now the most expensive gas in the U.S. is on the west coast, in California, Oregon and Arizona.
The least expensive gas is in South Carolina, followed by Georgia and Mississippi.
Wednesday, president Joe Biden addressed inflation and gas prices.
We got a long way to go because of inflation, because of the, I call it the Putin tax increase. Putin, because of gasoline and all that grain he's keeping from being able to get to the market. Now I'm fighting like hell to lower costs on things that you're talking about around your kitchen table," Biden said.
Meanwhile, president Biden could soon roll back certain tariffs on Chinese consumer goods.
That's according to people familiar with the story.
The president has been looking for ways to combat inflation, meeting with senior advisers over the past several weeks to come up with a solution.
The administration is trying to strike a balance between easing price pressures and keeping the pressure on china.
Some democrats and organized labor unions are pushing Biden to keep the tariffs in place to protect U.S. jobs.
White House officials say Biden is expected to talk to the Chinese president soon.