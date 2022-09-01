AAA stresses driving safety around emergency vehicles

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) AAA, MoDOT and Missouri State Highway Patrol along with tow safety advocates reminding drivers to look out for emergency vehicles on the road ahead of this weekend.
The agencies on the traffic safety tour went to Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis to promote their safety message for drivers, slow down, move over, save a life.
Missouri law says drivers must move over or slow down for emergency vehicles.
According to AAA, across the country, an average of 24 emergency responders are hit and killed every year.
A reminder drivers who don't give emergency and work crews enough space to do their job safely, will face a class A misdemeanor which means possibly a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.