Abe Forney named city's Public Works & Transportation Director

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph has named Abe Forney as the new Public Works & Transportation Director.
Forney served as the interim Public Works & Transportation Director since May.
For the past nine years, Forney has served as the airport manager at Rosecrans Memorial Airport and a division head for the public works department.
City Manager Bryan Carter said in a press release, "Abe has a natural leadership ability that will allow him to successfully, and respectfully, lead the department. He excels at problem-solving and understands the importance of communication and establishing relationships. Through his role as airport manager, Abe worked closely with leadership at the 139th Airlift Wing and will continue that relationship in his new role.” Carter has confidence in Forney’s experience and knowledge of the public works department. He states, “Abe will be a solid factor in further developing and serving the infrastructure needs of our community.”
Forney’s appointment is effective immediately and his salary will be $125,000, the city stated in a press release.