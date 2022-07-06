Abe Forney officially starts as director for city's public works & transportation department

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city's department of public works and transportation officially has a new director this week.
"It's a big job, we've got a lot of responsibility to make sure that we're taking care of the citizens, not of just St. Joe, the community, people that come in and see our town," new director of public works and transportation Abe Forney said.
Abe Forney was serving as interim director since May when Andrew Clements left office. In a press release the city manager Bryan Carter described Forney as having good leadership skills that will help him in this position.
"Moving from just transportation and aviation, I'm going to be moving to roadways and learning about solid waste and learning about stormwater. So there's a lot of things that I've got to continue to learn," Forney said.
Clint Thompson is director of the planning and community development department. He explains with the prior experience Forney has working for the city will aid him in this leadership position overseeing a big department.
"I've got to know him as a person and the type of leadership skills that he brings to the city. I'm excited to continue working with Abe and the smooth transition that I think will occur for having an existing employee be able to step into this vacancy," Thompson said.
Thompson adds that when the city was looking for someone to fill the position, it ended up being easier to hire internally.
"From a hiring standpoint, I think the city always looks internally, if there is a qualified candidate. Abe brings a lot of existing knowledge from the community and has the contacts, and just the overall experience I think will help him succeed in the position," Thompson said.
Forney says that he looks forward to doing everything he can to improve the St. Joseph community in the public works and transportation department as he takes on a new and bigger role.
"So my experience being in St. Joe, for the last nine years is we've got a great community that supports the city, and supports our community members. So I'm looking forward to continue building that relationship with everybody and doing doing the best that I can," Forney said.
Before he was interim director of the department, Forney served as the airport manager at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.