Abortion rights activists protested downtown Sunday after Roe v. Wade overturned

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. since the announcement was made, protests have been widespread across the entire country.
Pro-abortion supporters gathered near city hall to protest the high court's decision.
"It started at 1. And people actually started showing up about 12:30. And they just kept trickling in all day, really," protest organizer Barbie Berry said.
Barbie Berry lives in St. Joseph and was an organizer of the protest.
"About 20 minutes on Facebook. I went to a rally yesterday in Kansas City and on our way home, we decided that we didn't have anything in St. Joe that we could find," Berry said.
She says that the people who came out today and shared their voice and drivers who honked in support while driving down Frederick was one of her goals for the protest.
"And they let their voices be heard. It seems to me like there's more of us that actually are pro choice, or just against the overturning of Roe v. Wade," Berry said.
Out of the people who were protesting, there were two completely covered from head to toe. They said they didn't want to show their identities as abortion rights supporters.
Berry adds that she doesn't want to engage in protests with pro-life activists and debate over abortion. She wants protests to be peaceful.
"I'm not going to engage with them honestly. Because I'm not trying to debate. So I'm glad that they were able to do their protest and that it was peaceful. I'm glad that we were able to do ours today and that it was peaceful. And I hope that just continues to go," Berry said.
Missouri lawmakers implemented a trigger law in 2019, and after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the trigger ban is now in effect. In August, Kansas will be the first state to vote on abortion rights after the Supreme Court's decision.