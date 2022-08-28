Accident at 10th and Frederick ends fatal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An accident involving a motorcycle and a car this afternoon ended with at least one fatality at the 10th street and Frederick avenue intersection.
The St. Joseph Police Department says a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Frederick, reports were the motorcycle was excessively speeding. The motorcycle entered the intersection at 10th street on a red light and hit another vehicle that was turning from Jules street onto Frederick going eastbound.
Both the male driver and female passenger on the motorcycle were ejected from the collision. The driver died on scene and EMS took the passenger to the hospital who was in critical condition. However we don't know if the passenger's condition has changed since the accident.
There was a driver and one passenger in the car and neither were injured. The driver of the car spoke to officers at the police station.
We'll continue to provide updates on this as we receive more details.