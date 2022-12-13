Adopt-A-Family still needing adopters

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Christmas is just 12 days away, and the Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program still has families looking to be adopted.
As of now, there are about 415 families left to be adopted out of the 796 families that applied for the program this year.
The families remaining vary in size with several seniors and disabled adults still not adopted.
AFL-CIO Community Services recommends that if you are interested in adopting a family this year, it’s best to take action as soon as you can.
“And so, you know, if adopters come in now, and can get things taken care of and get it to them, you know, the first or next week or whatever it gives them, they're reassured then, and they don't have to worry, it gives them some peace of mind. And so that would be probably the biggest gift they can give them is give them a couple of days piece before Christmas, knowing that they don't have to worry about it,” said Nichi Yeager Seckinger, Executive Director, AFL-CIO Community Services.
The AFL-CIO office is open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturdays between now and Christmas Eve.
If you are interested in adopting a family, you can stop by the office, call 816-364-1131, email adopt@helpmenow.org, or visit helpmenow.org/Adopt-A-Family to fill out an online adopter form. The office is located at 1203 North 6th Street.
For additional information about the program, visit the agency website here.