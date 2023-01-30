AFC Championship gear is back

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Chiefs are officially headed to the Super Bowl, and local retail businesses are flooded with fans searching for new merchandise.
Rally House in St. Joseph already covered wall to wall in red with AFC Championship gear scheduled to arrive today.
The store is preparing for a busy next couple weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, starting to see a lot of customers coming in the doors today.
“Oh my gosh, things have been absolutely insane here. We're getting all of our product in this week. And we're seeing all of our customers coming in. We've got travelers, we've got all of our regulars coming in. I mean, things are just absolutely crazy here, but it is so much fun,” said Taylor Faucett, Manager, Rally House St. Joseph.
Rally House says they will be getting more AFC Championship and Super Bowl shipments within the next few days.
The store is located in the East Hills Mall in St. Joseph.