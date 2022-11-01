AFL-CIO Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program applications now open for families in need

The holiday season is just around the corner, and today, applications are open for those who need a little extra help with gifts.
Applications for the AFL-CIO Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program will be taken from families and individuals needing assistance starting today through November 30th
All applications must be sent in online or returned to the Community Service’s office located at 1203 N 6th Street in St. Joseph no later than 5:00 pm on December 2nd.
There is a $2.00 processing fee for in-person applications and $3.00 fee to apply online.
“For families, or individuals that do not have the resources to provide Christmas for their families, you know, a lot of times folks are more than happy to do something a little extra for him during the holiday season. So we encourage anybody really, that needs any kind of help to come down and apply for the program,” said Nichi Seckinger, Executive Director of AFL-CIO Community Services.
You can find applications available at the agency or online here.
If you are interested in helping a family in need this season, the process for that will start in the middle of November.