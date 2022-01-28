Catch-and-keep trout season begins Feb. 1

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Catch-and-keep trout season will be under way next Tuesday at two lakes here in St. Joseph.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced the return of the winter trout fishing program in the city, but with a twist.
This year anglers can begin keeping trout caught at Krug Park lagoon and everyday pond.
With the proper permits anglers can keep up to four trout.
The MDC stocked Krug Park in partnership with the city parks department.
The everyday pond was stocked in partnership with Missouri Western State University.
If you have questions about winter trout fishing in St. Joseph, call the MDC's St. Joe office at 816-271-3100.