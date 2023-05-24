Gentry County Bridge To Be Replaced Through FARM Bridge Program Route T Over Brushy Creek

St. Joseph, Mo. – Another northern Missouri bridge is scheduled to be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program.

The Gentry County Route T bridge over Brushy Creek, located east of Route A, west of McFall, is scheduled to close Tuesday, May 30 for construction. The bridge is expected to remain closed though early October.

“We have 31 weight-restricted, poor condition bridges in northern Missouri to replace under this federally funded program,” stated Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director Jeff Gander. Lehman-Wilson was awarded the design-build contract by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission at its meeting in May 2022 to replace the bridges.

“The MoDOT team has worked closely with the contractor to develop plans for these improvements, and by October 2023, all 31 bridges will be replaced,” Gander noted.

“We understand closing a road can be challenging, yet it’s the best use of our tax dollars, it makes it safer for all the workers, and it speeds up construction,” Gander explained.

There is no posted detour on most of these projects. The Brushy Creek Bridge was built in 1932 and has a traffic volume of approximately 36 vehicles per day.

The FARM Bridge Program will replace deﬁcient bridges on low-volume routes that are:

• Weight-restricted

• In poor condition

• On timber pile

• One-lane but carry two-way traffic

The full list of bridges to be replaced can be found on the FARM Bridge program web page.

Design-build is a project delivery method in which one contracting team is selected to design and build the highway improvement under one contract. MoDOT provides the project goals, budget and schedule and the contractor team completes the work. This technique has been known to significantly save time and provide cost savings.

“Signs will be placed on these roads a few weeks before each closure, and we encourage residents in these areas to sign up to receive our email and text alerts,” Gander said. MoDOT will continue to send information and updates to local media for their distribution. MoDOT’s online traveler map also shows locations of work zones and road closures.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

While at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.