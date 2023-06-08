New Northwest Missouri Weather Station Provides Real-Time Weather Data

Rock Port, MO; The University of Missouri upgraded a weather station in Atchison County in order to provide real time weather updates.
The South Atchison station will give the community critical information according to Jim Crawford, Director of the MU Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center.
South Atchison is the oldest of 40 stations in the Missouri Mesonet network which is run by MU Extension and partners according to John Travlos, the co-manager of Missouri Mesonet.
“The weather station helps the agricultural community get timely information for planting and spraying,” Travlos says. “It provides environmental monitoring for agricultural decision-making. It gives five-minute updates of temperatures, dew point, humidity, wind speed and direction, 2- and 4-inch bare soil temperatures, and expected wind speeds and gusts. It also records time of sunrise and sunset and historical weather data.”
The Midwest Data Center of Rock Port has committed to running fiber to the Graves-Chapple Center so that it can provide real time weather updates.
There is a ribbon cutting scheduled for the new facility for August 22. The Graves-Chapple Center is more than 30 years old and is an advocate for no-till farming practices.
“We are thrilled to partner with Midwest Data to bring the weather station to real-time status,” says Crawford. “Being able to access current local weather conditions is important for farmers and agribusinesses in the region so they can plan their field operations accordingly. We also want to thank the Missouri Legislature for providing initial funding for the weather station upgrade as well as the new facility. Both will be a great benefit for residents in the northwest region.”
The Mu Extension has operated within the Missouri Mesonet since 1992. For more information visit agebb.missouri.edu/weather/stations.