Chilicothe, MO; On June 7th, 2023, at around 2:15 p.m., the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H responded to a plane crash in Livingston County.
A private agricultural plane, a 1978 Cessna, crashed into a field of hay.
The pilot, Charles R. Peniston, 51, is from Chilicothe and received moderate injuries. The authorities added that the pilot was able to drive himself to the hospital for medical attention.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol the cause of the crash is unknown, but the Federal Aviation Administration will be on scene today, June 8, 2023, to investigate further.