Agency woman dies following crash in Buchanan County Thursday morning

Police Lights

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) An Agency woman is dead following a crash two miles north of Faucett Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tawny Moran, 56, was driving eastbound on Route H and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Route A. Moran's vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, became airborne, and continued through a field. The vehicle then went over a terrace, became airborne again and struck the ground before coming to a stop, according to the patrol's report.

Moran was taken to Mosaic Life Care where she later died. The highway patrol reports she was not wearing a seat belt.

