Air Methods closing air ambulance services in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Air Methods Corporation, owner of LifeNet Helicopter Services, announced they will be closing several bases across the country including here in St. Joseph.
A spokesperson from Air Methods says in a statement that the closure is due to "tremendous pressures from the No Surprises Act (NSA), unprecedent inflation and significant under reimbursement from Medicare, which the government hasn’t updated in nearly 20 years."
When asked to confirm if the St. Joseph services were being closed, the spokesperson says "that is the current intention while we work through the impact with local healthcare providers."
Director of Field Operations for Buchanan County EMS Steve Groshong says this is "not a huge impact. We're still covered by air ambulances from Topeka, Clarinda, Iowa, Kansas City Chillicothe, we still have responding air ambulances, if we need them. The response times are going to be just a little bit different and the way that we reach out and contact them is going to be just a little bit different. But day to day, it's not going to be that big of a change."
The Gower Fire Protection District posting on social media their reaction to the news saying "Today is a sad day in our EMS community. Today we found out we no longer have an EMS helicopter in St. Joe. They closed the base down along with 18 other bases. Thank you to all the great crew members we have worked with over the years you guys will be missed."
Below is the full statement from Air Methods:
"Today, Air Methods closed several bases nationwide due to the tremendous pressures from the No Surprises Act (NSA), unprecedent inflation and significant under reimbursement from Medicare, which the government hasn’t updated in nearly 20 years. The decision to close a base is never taken lightly as we understand this further impacts access to critical healthcare services in communities that greatly depend on them. Therefore, Air Methods conducted extensive financial analysis and explored every option at our disposal for nearly a year but ultimately, determined that keeping these bases open is simply unsustainable. We are, however, always open to collaborating with hospitals or local agencies to find viable ways to keep bases open as our ultimate goal is to provide life-saving efforts to those who need us the most."
This is a developing story, stay tune to KQ2 for further updates.