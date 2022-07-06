Airshow performer Chris Darnell dies in truck accident during a show

Devastating news coming out after an airshow in Michigan earlier this week where a jet truck experienced a mechanical failure, resulting in the death of 40-year-old Chris Darnell who was driving the vehicle.
Darnell and his family have been involved in a number of Sound of Speed Air shows held here in St. Joseph.
His last visit to St. Joseph was in May 2021 driving his Aftershock Jet Truck, previously here in 2018 driving the Shockwave Jet Truck, the vehicle involved in the tragic accident.
Those that knew him well saying he was a staple of the air show, and will be greatly missed by many within the community.
“He was a great performer, a good, good man, a good family guy,” said Abe Forney, Public Works Director of the City of St. Joseph.
“Chris will leave a pretty huge legacy and at the same time, a big hole in the entire Air Force community. So I'm sure there's there's plenty of people that are deeply affected by the accident,” said Julius Rice, Executive Director of Sound of Speed Air Show.
Although he performed all over the country during his lifetime, Darnell was a Missouri native, born in Springfield and attended college at Missouri State University.