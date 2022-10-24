Albrecht-Kemper Museum brewing up fun for the Halloween season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With one week left until Halloween, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art called all witches and warlocks to celebrate the spooky season with their annual Witches Tea event on Monday.
The event featured the full witchy experience with psychic readings, magical performances, and specialty vendors in the "Boo-Tique."
The goal is to celebrate history as well as having fun and getting together with friends to commemorate the holiday.
"It's the kickoff to the Halloween season here at the art museum, and it's just a great way to get everyone together and to celebrate the season," says Kaitlyn Doolan, Marketing & Communications Director at AKMA.
This event gives community members the chance to embrace the Halloween spirit.
"October is my favorite, fall is my favorite season. I just like to celebrate everything ghosts and goblins, and to be able to come and bring it together at the witches tea, it's super fun for me," says Witches Tea attendee Pam Klaus.
While the event was full of new faces, there are always familiars that love to come back every year to support a good cause and have a fun time.
"We know it's a fundraiser for the Albrecht-Kemper Museum, so we want to support that first and foremost, but we found that coming here with a group of friends, it's a lot of fun," Klaus says.
The museum has been in charge of Witches Tea for six years now and continues the tradition of wearing your finest witch hats and robes.
"We inherited this event from the Gothic Tea House from downtown St. Joe. It's a great fundraiser for our museum, and my favorite part has to be seeing all the witchy costumes that come through," says AKMA Director of Education Alex Asher.
The costume aspect is one of the fan-favorite parts of the event.
"We love coming in costume but also enjoying what other people come dressed as as well," Klaus says.
If Halloween is your thing, the spirits encourage you to experience the magic of this event.
"I think everyone should experience Witches Tea because you don't really understand the hype and the fun of it until you're here," says Witches Tea attendee Amber Felling.
The Halloween festivities will continue into Tuesday as the Museum hosts their "Witches Brew" event.
This event will feature activities for kids, games, a cash bar with Halloween themed cocktails, and a special "Witches Stew" dinner available for purchase.
The event will take place from 5-7pm and is free to the public.