Albrecht-Kemper Museum hosts second annual art fair

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday, the Albrecht-Kemper gave local artists the chance to sit face-to-face with the St. Joseph community.
The museum hosted their second annual art fair to help promote emerging artists in the region.
The event featured live musical artists and a range of art pieces -- from photography and paintings, to ceramics and even Native American beadwork -- all for collectors and casual art enthusiasts to enjoy.
[CG :1 - LOWER 3rd\ERIC FUSON\ALBRECHT-KEMPER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR]
"Being able to talk to somebody about their art, and what they're doing and what their thought process is, while they're making it..you make a connection with the art and the artists both," said Albrecht-Kemper Executive Director Eric Fuson. "When you put it on the wall, you remember the day, you remember the person you talked to, it really connects to the whole experience."
The museum plans to continue the annual art fair tradition.
The Albrecht-Kemper is constantly displaying art by regional artists in their museum.
The arts center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m..