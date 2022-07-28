Alex's Lemonade Stand partners with Panera for 7th consecutive summer

For the seventh summer in a row, you can now help fight childhood cancer by ordering your favorite summer drink.
Alex’s Lemonade Stand has had a partnership with Panera for the past seven summers, raising over $340,000 for the organization since 2016.
The non-profit organization was started by Alexandra Scott, who, when fighting cancer, told her mother she wanted to have a lemonade stand to help kids like her.
In 2004 Alex passed away at the age of eight, but her lemonade stand lives on raising more than $250 million to help find a cure for the disease that took her life.
“So most of that money goes to fund research to create new clinical trials for kids like Alex all across the country. And we also have family services programs. So if families can't afford to get to those clinical trials, if those clinical trials aren't happening in their home hospital, we can get the families there. So it's a very robust program and we help families all across the country,” said Heather Banaszek, Partnership Coordinator with Alex’s Lemonade Stand.
By ordering a frozen agave lemonade, frozen strawberry lemonade, or a lemon drop cookie from Panera, a portion of your purchase will be donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand through the end of August.