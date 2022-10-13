 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015,
016, 017, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 025, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031,
102, 103, AND 104...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103,
104, and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030,
031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Gusty northwest winds expected. Sustained speeds of 15 to
25 mph with gust to 35 mph. Wind are expected to decrease near
sunset.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to near 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Alleged attempted kidnapper arrested in Clinton County

Austin Gaal

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the Lake Arrowhead subdivision on Tuesday on a report of an attempted kidnapping.

The department said that a potential 14-year-old female victim was able to refuse to get a ride from a very insistent man.

She went to a neighboring house and called for help and gave an accurate description of the vehicle with the license plate and driver.

Deputies then stopped the vehicle and arrested Austin Gaal after a brief struggle.

Gaal was under supervision of the Missouri Department of probation and parole with severe active warrants, but was listed as compliant.

Gaal has been charged with second degree attempted kidnapping, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

