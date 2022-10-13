Alleged attempted kidnapper arrested in Clinton County

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the Lake Arrowhead subdivision on Tuesday on a report of an attempted kidnapping.
The department said that a potential 14-year-old female victim was able to refuse to get a ride from a very insistent man.
She went to a neighboring house and called for help and gave an accurate description of the vehicle with the license plate and driver.
Deputies then stopped the vehicle and arrested Austin Gaal after a brief struggle.
Gaal was under supervision of the Missouri Department of probation and parole with severe active warrants, but was listed as compliant.
Gaal has been charged with second degree attempted kidnapping, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.