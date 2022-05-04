Allied Arts Council short on goal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Allied Arts Council announced Tuesday that they are still short of this year's arts fund campaign goal.
In a news release, the executive director said they have received around $130,000.
This year's goal is $245,000.
The council adds that after performances had to be rescheduled or canceled over the last two years due to the pandemic, the organization is still facing challenges while trying to recover.
The arts fund drive ended on April 30, but they are still accepting donations through June 30.