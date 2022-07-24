Almost 200 breeds try for Best in Show in St. Joseph dog show

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) You might be familiar with the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show or the AKC National Championship, but there's actually a dog show held right here in St. Joseph.
"Now there's 200 breeds recognized by the AKC. We don't have all those breeds here today, but we have probably about 175 different breeds," show chairperson Cathy Chase said.
On Sunday the St. Joseph Kennel Club--a member of the American Kennel Club--had a dog show at the Civic Arena downtown.
"This is an AKC event. So all of the dogs here are AKC purebred registered dogs, we have about 655 entries. About a third of those entries are owner handled dogs. So that means the person breeds the dog, owns the dog and shows the dog," Chase said.
The event was free and open to the public and went for two days and they announced the Best in Show on Sunday.
"It's a great event for families. It's a great event for people who are wanting to get a dog, but they're not sure what kind of dog they want to get. They can talk to the breeders, they can talk to the owners, they can pet the dogs and see what they do," Chase said.
The first show was back in 1937 and they moved it from February to July because the winter weather often complicated plans.