Altec hosts Chamber Diplomat's breakfast

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Earlier Thursday morning Altec Industries hosted the Chamber of Commerce Diplomats monthly breakfast.
More than 75 business professionals from the St. Joseph area attended to eat breakfast, listen to chamber announcements and provide their committee updates. Then afterwards several of them went on a tour of Altec's newest unit manufacturing building.
"We have about 12 different subcommittees of the diplomats and that ranges from planning the annual banquet to planning ribbon cuttings, planning the parties on the parkway. So we have a lot of volunteers that help make those committees run smoothly to inform the public what we have going on in our community," Altec recruiting manager Carolyn Sollars said.