Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old from Rose Hill, Kan.

(ROSE HILL, Kan.) An Amber Alert has been issued for Brixton Sisk, 5, from Rose Hill, Kansas.
According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Brixton was taken by his mother, Danielle Banzet, 31, Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said Banzet entered a school posing as a social worker and took Brixton.
Banzet was originally driving a black Suburban with a paper license plate, according to KBI. She is now believed to be driving a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta with Kansas license plate 461NWF.
Banzet had her parental rights severed by the court. KBI adds that actions taken by Banzet prior to the abduction include threats of violence.
Authorities believe Brixton is in imminent danger.
If you see Brixton or Banzet call 911 immediately.