Amber alert issued for child taken by force in Kansas City

UPDATE: The child has been located safe.
(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for 5-month-old Malani Avery from Kansas City.
The highway patrol says Malani is a black female and was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink shorts and had a pink blanket.
Malani was last seen with 21-year-old Markelv Avery, who was allegedly armed and took the child by force.
Markelv is described as a 6 foot 2 inch black male, with black hair and brown eyes last seen wearing a jean jacket.
The highway patrol is also searching for a a white 2005 Acura four-door sedan with a sunroof, missing front bumper, license plate is unknown. The vehicle was last seen in Jackson County near 39th and Paysao.
If you have any information, please call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 816-541-8017.
January 18, 2023