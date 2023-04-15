Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum opens, inspires all generations

(ATCHISON, Ks.) "The most effective way to do it, is to do it."
Those famous words, spoken first by Amelia Earhart, ran through Karen Seaberg's mind when she decided to share Earhart's legacy with the world in 2018.
Now five years later, Seaberg, Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum founder, got to watch her and her husband's vision come to fruition.
"The energy here is unbelievable. I mean, everybody is so excited," Seaberg said. "I hope they will be so inspired by Amelia's story. But not just her story, but all of the STEM activities are here. We want people, particularly kids, to know we're needing engineers, mechanics, pilots."
The $17 million state-of-the-art museum was designed by Dimensional Innovations, a Kansas-based firm. The museum was unveiled April 14 in Atchison, Kansas, Earhart's hometown. Hundreds of people came together for the grand-opening celebration, some even traveled from as far as New York, Texas and Australia to experience the museum.
Members of the Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots, were also in attendance. The Ninety-Nines group was formed in 1929, and Earhart was the organization's first president.
"We're just very proud of Amelia and what she's done for all of us women to find our dreams," Ninety-Nines member Ann Shaneyfelt said. "It just showed what a woman could do, going around the world. And she almost made it."
The highlight of the museum is "Muriel," the world's last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E aircraft and identical to the plane Earhart flew on her expedition around the world. Seaberg said it was named Muriel because the person who restored the plane wanted to pay tribute to Earhart's sister.
There are 14 interactive STEM and story-telling exhibits surrounding Muriel that take visitors on a journey through Earhart's life.
While plenty of local residents traveled for the opening ceremony, members of Earhart's family also flew from Vermont to experience the museum.
Bram Kleppner, Earhart's great-nephew, said the museum is a truly interactive experience, managing to meld history, STEM, future and inspiration together.
"It's hard to imagine anyone not coming away inspired to be more courageous and to reach for higher goals and to pursue their dreams. And I hope that especially resonates with young women and girls who come through here," Kleppner said.
Gabrielle Henry, Kleppner's daughter, also joined him in the celebration.
Henry said Earhart is an ideal example for young women like herself to look up to.
"I think it's so important to be a feminist right now," Henry said. "And it's just so amazing to have such an inspirational woman in my family and to be able to hold her values, even today, after 85 years."
It's no secret Earhart has inspired so many, both in life and death, to pursue their dreams.
A pilot with Earhart's namesake said Earhart's life inspired her to pursue aviation.
"Not related to her, just sharing this name, but I really want to honor her," pilot Amelia Earhart said. "And just like she said, adventure is worthwhile in itself. I mean, that's how I live my life. And having that name is what spurred me to get there."
In 2014, Earhart (named after the pilot) recreated Earhart's flight around the world. The flight was 28,000 miles through 14 different countries. She completed the flight in a single engine airplane, the Pilatus PC-12 NG.
She said Earhart was incredibly brave to try to accomplish that flight with the technology she had then.
"Back in the 1930s, she was using celestial navigation, the stars, right, and a sextant to determine her point in space using just constellations and a point on the horizon," Earhart said. "This beautiful Lockheed Electra here at this museum, I mean, I love that kids can come and see it up close and personal and see how different it was. Because when I did it in 2014, boy, it was much simpler."
Visitors of the museum can experience a virtual reality Atlantic flight, go inside a replica cockpit of Earhart's plane, hear Earhart's voice tell stories, trace 3D aircraft holograms through the history of flight, explore theories of Earhart's disappearance, learn about modern feminist feats and much more.
The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is a celebration and dedication to Earhart, while also inspiring the next generation.
"I think Amelia's life can be helpful to us today," Kleppner said. "We're not just studying the past or honoring her accomplishments. We are hopefully getting from everything she did all those years ago inspiration and courage to do more today, and here and tomorrow."
The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Located in Atchison, Kansas.