Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum to host grand opening

(ATCHISON, Ks.) The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum will host its grand opening weekend with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport in Atchison, Kansas.
The museum will open its doors following the ceremony.
The ribbon-cutting will feature remarks from elected officials, museum leaders and special guests, including members of the Earhart family.
The centerpiece of the museum is Muriel -- the world's last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E aircraft, identical to the one Earhart flew on her final flight.
The museum also features 14 interactive STEM and history-telling exhibits.
"You learn the history of Amelia and the history of flight, but you also have STEM highlights everywhere, and everything is interactive. You have to touch, you have to feel," said Karen Seaberg, founder and president of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation.
Visitors will be able to experience a virtual reality Atlantic flight, go inside a replica cockpit of Earhart's plane, hear Earhart's voice tell stories, trace 3D aircraft holograms through the history of flight, flip through Amelia's digitized scrapbook, explore theories of Earhart's disappearance and much more.
"One of the things that we really care about is adults and children knowing they can dream their dreams," Seaberg said.
The public is also invited to enjoy grand-opening weekend festivities on the museum grounds.
Tickets are available for purchase at the museum.
Grand-Opening Weekend Festivities:
FRIDAY, April 14
Noon: Grand-opening ceremony and ribbon cutting (Museum front lawn) 12:30 – 5 p.m. : Doors open to the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum (last entry at 4 p.m.)
SATURDAY, April 15
8:30 a.m. : Boy Scouts host pancake breakfast on Museum grounds (suggested $5 donation)
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. : Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Flight Team invite public to tour its new Cirrus SR20 and Cessna 172 aircraft; free family-friendly activities include face painting, balloon artists on the Museum grounds.
SUNDAY, April 16
Noon: Museum open (last entry at 4 p.m.)
12-5 p.m. — “RC Fly Jam” features radio-controlled planes on the Museum grounds.