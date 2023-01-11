American Angus Association represents at the National American Stock Show

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Angus Association is heading to Denver, Colorado for the National Western Stock Show.
This 115+ year-old event focuses on strengthening American agriculture through enrichment programs, youth education, farming, ranching and animal awareness and appreciation among so much more.
"The National Western Stock Show is considered kind of the World Series of livestock events and livestock shows. It's a very significant rodeo and exhibitors and breeders farmers and ranchers bring their their livestock from all over the country to exhibit in Denver, Colorado," said American Angus Association Chief Executive Officer Mark McCully.
With over 60 breeds of cattle being shown, St. Joseph's local American Angus Association will be representing not only the largest breed of beef cattle, but also the St. Joseph area by helping run various shows and exhibitions.
"With our home here in St. Joseph, where the world headquarters for beef cattle and for Angus breed in particular are, it's just awesome to be out there at the National Western, and any of the places that we go, representing the community here in St. Joseph," McCully said.
Lack of interaction with farmers has caused a huge disconnect between consumers and where their food comes from.
"The average consumer today is pretty disconnected with where their food comes from. You know, they know to go to the grocery store, and miraculously all this food is there. But what they don't sometimes think about is that there is a whole community - about 2% of our total population - that's involved in production agriculture, that's truly feeding this world," said McCully.
This disconnect is what drives the National Western Stock Show to put these consumers face to face with the very people (and animals) who are helping to feed our nation.
"[St. Joseph] is a still a rural area. Most folks in our community have some relationship with someone that's a farmer or rancher. Out in our major metro areas we're connecting with consumers that have no connection whatsoever to a farmer or rancher." McCully said.
"It's always a privilege to allow the brand to make a connection where we can tell the story of farmers and ranchers on their behalf to that consumer that really has no idea of where their food is coming from."