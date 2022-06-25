American Legion Riders visit St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Legion Riders of Missouri and Kansas paid a visit to St. Joseph and the Pony Express Museum on Saturday afternoon. 210 riders on motorcycle drove down for the trip.
"So being as how we were coming through St. Joseph, what better place to stop at than the Pony Express Museum. And it brings a little visibility to the town and brings visibility to our cause," director of the American Legion Riders of Missouri Brian Sapp said.
The American Legion's purpose is to strengthen the lives of veterans and their families and communities. So the legacy scholarship ride helps raise money.
"So we're on the middle of a three day motorcycle ride where we're collecting funds for the National American Legion Legacy Scholarship fund that pays out money to children who have lost family members on active duty after 9/11 or who were rated more than 50% disabled," Sapp said.
Sapp mentions most of the riders are veterans or have a relation to the American Legion family in various ways. He says they're based in several areas of Missouri.
"So we are located all over the state of Missouri, we've got people as far away as Sikeston, from the southeast corner. We've got people from Hannibal in the northeast, we've teamed up with all of our Kansas American Legion rider brothers and sisters," Sapp said.
The mayor was also at the museum to visit the riders for a special moment.
"He gave us a very nice proclamation and welcomed us to town. So that was very nice. We gave him one of our patches and a commemorative coin. We also thank the Pony Express Museum here," Sapp said.
Sapp emphasizes the importance of the American Legion's Legacy Scholarship and who it benefits.
"The young men and women that were the first rounds into Afghanistan and Iraq back in 2001, they have children that are just now turning 18 and 19 years old. So the application pool for this scholarship fund is about to go through an enormous population growth. So we're trying to raise as much money as we can. This money that we send in is 100% of every dollar goes to the fund," Sapp said.
Friday was day one of the ride and they already raised over $59,000 dollars so far.