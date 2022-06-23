American Red Cross asking for blood donors around Fourth of July

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As people prepare to gather for the summer holidays, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are still counting on the generosity of blood donors, especially around the Fourth of July.
The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. This causes the blood supply to drop, making it extremely difficult to ensure hospitals will have access to blood when in need.
The Red Cross urges people to help prevent this by continuing to donate blood amidst holiday preparations.
"People are just getting out of the house now, and one of the last things they're thinking about is blood donation." American Red Cross Interim Executive Director Nikki Buford says.
"People are in more accidents, they're on the road more, and there is desperate need for blood at these times of year as well." Buford continues.
As a thank-you for helping, those who donate blood between June 30-July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.
