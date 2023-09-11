American Red Cross faces Blood Shortage

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage.
According to the Red Cross, fewer donors than needed gave this summer. Hurricane Idalia also strained the blood supply by causing blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations.
All types of blood are needed along with an emergency need for platelet donors and type O donors.
To thank those who help rebuild the blood supply, the Red Cross will give out limited edition Red Cross T-shirts to those who come to give from now to September 18.
Along with this, donors will receive a coupon for a free haircut from Sport Clips Haircuts.
Plus, you will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. For more details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RacetoGive.
The Red Cross needs donors now. You can schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Saint Joseph
9/22/2023: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Avenue
Kansas City
9/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bethel Elementary School, 7850 Yecker Ave
9/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Cabelas, 10300 Cabela Dr
9/21/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Earp Distribution, 2730 S. 98th St.
Independence
9/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jackson County Historic Truman Courthouse, 112 W. Lexington Ave
9/28/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 19677 East Jackson Drive
Olathe
9/11/2023: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Olathe Indian Creek Library, 16100 W 135th St
9/14/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bass Pro Shop Olathe, 12051 Bass Pro Drive
9/25/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Journey Bible Church, 13700 151st St