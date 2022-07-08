American Red Cross holds Shark Week blood drive

Shark Week is just a couple weeks away…and to get your heart pumping the American Red Cross is partnering with Discovery to put on a shark themed blood drive.
The American Red Cross is asking you to save lives this July by donating blood after a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month.
Thanks to Discovery, all who come to give blood in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package.
Those who give blood July 21st-24th will also get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last.
“So we're just really privileged and honored to be able to partner with discovery to be a part of this effort. We need blood last month that we saw a 13% decrease in what we had anticipated and expected for the month and blood donations. And so we really need people to roll up their sleeves now and put give donating blood at top of mind,” said Angie Springs, Spokesperson with the American Red Cross.
During Shark Week on July 22nd the Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the East Hills Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more details and to register to donate, you can go to redcrossblood.org or download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor app.