...The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...

Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

This product along with additional weather and stream information is
available at www.weather.gov/kc/.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Platte River near Agency.

* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fld   Obs             Forecasts
Location        Stg   Stg   Day/Time  Fri   Sat   Sat
1pm   1am   1pm
Platte River
Agency          20.0  22.4  Fri 7am   22.9  18.3  15.0


&&

American Red Cross holds Shark Week blood drive

  • Updated
  • 0
Donate Blood- Red Cross

Shark Week is just a couple weeks away…and to get your heart pumping the American Red Cross is partnering with Discovery to put on a shark themed blood drive.

The American Red Cross is asking you to save lives this July by donating blood after a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month.

Thanks to Discovery, all who come to give blood in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package.

Those who give blood July 21st-24th will also get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last. 

“So we're just really privileged and honored to be able to partner with discovery to be a part of this effort. We need blood last month that we saw a 13% decrease in what we had anticipated and expected for the month and blood donations. And so we really need people to roll up their sleeves now and put give donating blood at top of mind,” said Angie Springs, Spokesperson with the American Red Cross. 

During Shark Week on July 22nd the Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the East Hills Mall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

For more details and to register to donate, you can go to redcrossblood.org or download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor app.

 

