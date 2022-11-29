American Red Cross in need of support this Giving Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, November 29th is Giving Tuesday, a day recognized across the world to encourage people to give back to their communities in whatever ways they can.
“Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for all of us to pause and think about how we can help others in our community, in our country, in our world,” said Brad Kieserman, Vice President Of Disaster Operations, American Red Cross.
For nonprofit organizations such as the American Red Cross, the years are getting busier and busier.
“A year full of extreme weather disasters and these disasters $15 billion disasters so far in the United States this year, and as you know, the year’s not over,” said Kieserman.
“Transportation costs, supply chain issues, all of that adds to the cost of, you know, providing assistance of caring for families,” said JoAnn Woody, Executive Director, American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri.
Scientific data shows an increase in natural disasters due to the changing climate.
“But it's also, you know, the frequency of disasters, you know, we're seeing large disasters occur more frequently,” said Woody.
“We have seen a six fold increase in extreme weather disasters in the United States in the last 40 years, nearly doubled just in the last decade. So that's telling us something, it's telling us that we're seeing more disasters more frequently, with greater impact,” said Kieserman.
“And so when you've got this near continuous response that you're living in, you know, disasters are no longer an acute part of American life. They're a chronic part of American life,” said Kieserman.
Natural disasters do not affect all populations equally.
“These disasters displace the most vulnerable and the most in need. And they find themselves challenged by health, hunger and housing, right access to health care, food insecurity, access to affordable housing,” said Kieserman.
During these challenging times, the red cross is needed more than ever.
“So between the rising cost, and the increased frequency that really puts a strain on, on the NGOs on organizations like the American Red Cross, that are committed to being there will never not be there will always be there,” said Woody.
Helping people you know, right here in our area.
“It's not that the Red Cross is acting as a charity, the Red Cross is acting as the bridge. We're the bridge between that financial generosity and those that need it most. And so many times, it's people that we know, that need it right here in our own communities,” said Woody.
You can go to redcross.org to give financial support to the American Red Cross, make an appointment to donate blood, or sign up to volunteer in the community.