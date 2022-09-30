American Red Cross sends aid to Florida

On Wednesday Hurricane Ian struck Florida as a category 4 hurricane, leaving many without shelter, power, or resources.
Friday morning the American Red Cross sent their emergency response team off to Florida to help.
Red Cross Service Associate Linda Bardot is going down to help those that have been impacted by hurricane Ian, wherever help is needed.
“When there's a disaster, and you think you can help people, you shouldn't go do it. You know, and I think I can do that. So I'm excited and a little bit nervous about it. But I'm excited to go,” said Linda Bardot, Service Associate with the American Red Cross.
Bardot will pick up another Red Cross member along the way and when they arrive, will aid in providing shelter, meals, and cleanup services, and work with other agencies and partners that will be on the ground as well.
“We will be there as long as the American Red Cross is needed. So again, we're there to provide that immediate help and hope in times of disaster. We are there to make sure that people are sheltered, that they have a safe place to go and that they have food to eat. In the coming days when the recovery efforts start,” said Angie Springs, Spokesperson, with the American Red Cross.
For more information on how you can help, you can visit redcross.org to sign up to volunteer to go to disasters like this or be a local volunteer.
You can also visit redcross.org if you’d like to make a donation to the Red Cross, or mail a donation to your local Red Cross.