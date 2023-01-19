American Red Cross sends local volunteers to California

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the devastation continues following extreme rainfall on the west coast, the American Red Cross has sent volunteers all the way from right here in Missouri to help those displaced by the floods.
“We have over 100 people that are here that were displaced by the rain, the mudslides . And so people are having trouble getting places. And a lot of houses have basically slid off the hills. And so we're taking care of them until they can establish another place to go or live,” said Richard Doornink, Health Services Volunteer with the Red Cross.
The Red Cross is providing the resources people need to get through these extremely difficult circumstances.
“And some of them look like they're almost stunned. I'm doing health services. But that's not all we do. All the people here are working for all the aspects of how we can get these people back on their feet and back into normal times,” said Doornink.
The local volunteers wasted no time getting there.
“Hey, can you make the trip in 24 to 48 hours? And I said yes. And right now we have Tom Murphy from St. Louis. We have myself from Cameron. We have Piggy Gaines from St. Joseph. And we're all at the same shelter,” said Doornink.
And after forty years helping saving lives as a paramedic, Doornink says it's the people that make this volunteer work so rewarding.
“It certainly wasn't for the pay, because you can I have a college degree, I could have made more money other places. But it's working with people's what I like to do,” said Doornink.