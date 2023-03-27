American Red Cross volunteers preparing to help with disaster response in the south

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local volunteers with the American Red Cross are already preparing to go help communities affected by the deadly storms in the south over the weekend.
According to the Red Cross, one volunteer has committed so far with recruitment expected to pick up in the next few days.
Once there the team will help the devastated areas by providing mass care, spiritual care, and emotional support, making sure families and individuals have what they need to cope and figure out the next steps in recovery.
“Over the weekend, there were a lot of conversations around, okay, this is what we think the teams are going to need in Mississippi, to support and to continue to grow the effort. And so now the real lift starts. This isn't going to be a quick fix, you know, this will be an ongoing response,” JoAnn Woody, Executive Director, American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City & Northwest Missouri.
The American Red Cross is asking for financial donations to help with the disaster response, if you are interested in donating you can visit the Red Cross website here.