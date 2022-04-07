Amped Up Bull Riding to host 'Exceptional Rodeo'

(St. Joseph, Mo.) The Amped Up Pro Bull Riding Tour has returned to St. Joe and is providing a unique experience to people with disabilities.
Providing fans with the excitement and thrill of bull riding is the main goal for Amped Up Productions, but teaming up with the Special Olympics has allowed them to expand their impact and reach people with disabilities.
The "Exceptional Rodeo' gives them the opportunity to experience the rodeo lifestyle and meet the cowboys, ride horses, get autographs, and more.
Amped Up Pro Bull Tour promoter Rex Strayer says, "It doesn't make any difference what kind of disability you have, these cowboys know how to take care of these kids."
Strayer then goes on to say that the cowboys love helping the participants "learn a sport that they love because these kids don't get to do what they do, but they get to see it first hand, and these cowboys will teach them how to do it."
Not only is this experience meaningful for those that participate, but seeing the participants having a good time and enjoying the moment leaves a big impact on the cowboys as well.
"The smiles on their faces...the handshakes and the hugs, it's all worth it. I mean, just going town-to-town, place-to-place, and meeting all the people, getting them to have fun, and smile, and laugh...I just love it," Tyler Pettigrew, Amped Up Pro Bull Tour entertainer, explains.
Overall, Amped Up Bull Riding wants to inspire people with disabilities, letting them know that they are just as capable as anyone else, whether that be in bull riding or any other part of life.
The 'Exceptional Rodeo' will take place Saturday, April 9, from 10am to noon in the Civic Arena.
The Amped Up Pro Bull Tour Finals will be at Civic Arena as well, Friday and Saturday, from 7:30 to 9:30pm.