Amtrak train derails in Missouri

(MENDON, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Public Safety confirmed that an Amtrak train has derailed near Mendon, Missouri.
The superintendent with the Chariton County Ambulance Service Eric McKenzie told ABC News that there are multiple fatalities and at least 50 injured.
A spokesperson for the department said that the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency were on scene.
Amtrak confirmed in a statement that several cars derailed on train 4 traveling from Los Angles to Chicago after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 p.m.
The company said that eight cars and two locomotives derailed after striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing.
There were approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members onboard with early reports of injuries.
Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist.
Mendon, Missouri is approximately 40 miles from Chillicothe, Missouri.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a tweet that "We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon," Parson continued. "We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted."
This is a developing story, stay tuned to KQ2 for further updates.