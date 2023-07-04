Andrew County Crash on Independence Day

Andrew County, MO; A two vehicle crash occurred today in Andrew County, Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H responded around 2:35 this afternoon.
The vehicles were traveling on Business 71 about 2 miles outside of Savannah when the first vehicle failed to yield to the second vehicle causing the second vehicle to crash into the driver's side of the first vehicle. Both vehicles traveled off of the road and landed in an embankment resting on their wheels.
Vehicle one was a 2005 Honda Accord which was totaled in the accident and was driven by Ian Andrews of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Vehicle 2 was a 2016 Nissan Rogue which received extensive damage in the accident and was driven by Terry Swartz, also of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Swartz received moderate injuries in the accident and was taken to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph by ambulance.