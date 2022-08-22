Andrew County man charged with terroristic threats

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) An Andrew County man has been arrested after allegedly making threats on social media against John Glenn Elementary School.
According to court documents, the Andrew County Sheriff's Department was notified by a concerned citizen of a social media post made threatening John Glenn Elementary School.
A news release from the Andrew County Sheriff stated that Guy Johnson allegedly posted on Facebook that he intended to walk his son into his class and will fight his way in if he is blocked.
Adding that "if you intend to block parents from school tomorrow...be prepared to die for your policy.”
Deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol placed Johnson under arrest last night for a 24 hour investigative hold.
Johnson has been charged with first degree terrorist threat and his bond was denied.
The sheriff added in his release “my office will not tolerate statements like this, and we will do everything in our power to protect our children in Andrew County and all staff members of the schools in our county.”