Andrew County Museum breaks ground on new addition

(SAVANNAH , Mo.) Andrew County Museum board members, staff and Herner Construction recently broke ground on a new addition to the museum.
According to staff with the museum, the addition to the Duncan Gallery will provide 2,500 square feet of additional space for programs and events.
The new addition will include a conference room, kitchenette, and additional restrooms.
Staff add that the basement floor of the addition will provide much needed space in the overflowing collections storage area.
The project is expected to be completed by mid October.