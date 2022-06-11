Andrew County Sheriff's Department searching for missing kayaker near Rochester Falls Conservation

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 345 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

ATCHISON KS           DONIPHAN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI

CALDWELL              DAVIESS               HARRISON

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN
CLINTON               DEKALB                GENTRY
HOLT                  NODAWAY               WORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, BETHANY, BRAYMER,
BRECKENRIDGE, CAMERON, CLARKSDALE, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG,
ELWOOD, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY, GALLATIN, GRANT CITY, HAMILTON,
HIGHLAND, JAMESPORT, KING CITY, LATHROP, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE,
MAYSVILLE, MOUND CITY, OREGON, OSBORN, PLATTSBURG, POLO,
ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY,
STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO, TROY, UNION STAR, AND WATHENA.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&
top story breaking

Andrew County Sheriff's Department searching for missing kayaker near Rochester Falls Conservation

  • 0
Andrew County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person

Andrew County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person

(ANDREW COUNTY) The Andrew County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in finding a missing person last seen around the Rochester Falls Conservation area. 

According to Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillett, the sheriff's department received a 9-1-1 call from Rochester Falls Conservation off U.S. Highway 169 in Helena around 10:30 Saturday morning.

The caller reported a missing kayaker and in the phone call, it was reported to the Andrew County Sheriff's office that 41-year-old Malcolm Lockerby was missing. During the call, it was reported that Lockerby was camping and went out on Platte River in an inflatable kayak.

In a release Saturday evening, Gillett said deputies arrived on the scene and talked to other campers that saw Lockerby at the campsite. Lockerby sent his wife a picture of the kayak near the river around midnight Saturday morning. 

Gillett added officers were able to locate where the kayak entered the water, but Lockerby has not been seen or heard from. 

Law enforcement adds Lockerby was last seen wearing silver shorts, long sleeve blue and white fishing shirt, and black Nike sandals. 

This is an ongoing investigation by the Andrew County Sheriff's Office. The department is asking for the public's assistance long the Platte River from Rochester Falls to the Missouri River access near Platte City, Mo. 

Contact your local law enforcement agency or the Andrew County Sheriff's Office if you locate Lockerby or the inflatable kayak.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conversation, and Cosby-Helena Fire Department responded to the incident. 

Tags

Recommended for you