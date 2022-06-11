Andrew County Sheriff's Department searching for missing kayaker near Rochester Falls Conservation

(ANDREW COUNTY) The Andrew County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in finding a missing person last seen around the Rochester Falls Conservation area.
According to Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillett, the sheriff's department received a 9-1-1 call from Rochester Falls Conservation off U.S. Highway 169 in Helena around 10:30 Saturday morning.
The caller reported a missing kayaker and in the phone call, it was reported to the Andrew County Sheriff's office that 41-year-old Malcolm Lockerby was missing. During the call, it was reported that Lockerby was camping and went out on Platte River in an inflatable kayak.
In a release Saturday evening, Gillett said deputies arrived on the scene and talked to other campers that saw Lockerby at the campsite. Lockerby sent his wife a picture of the kayak near the river around midnight Saturday morning.
Gillett added officers were able to locate where the kayak entered the water, but Lockerby has not been seen or heard from.
Law enforcement adds Lockerby was last seen wearing silver shorts, long sleeve blue and white fishing shirt, and black Nike sandals.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Andrew County Sheriff's Office. The department is asking for the public's assistance long the Platte River from Rochester Falls to the Missouri River access near Platte City, Mo.
Contact your local law enforcement agency or the Andrew County Sheriff's Office if you locate Lockerby or the inflatable kayak.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conversation, and Cosby-Helena Fire Department responded to the incident.