Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 296 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

ATCHISON KS           DONIPHAN              LEAVENWORTH

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI

HARRISON

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                BUCHANAN              DEKALB
GENTRY                HOLT                  NODAWAY
WORTH

IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI

PLATTE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, BETHANY,
CLARKSDALE, COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, FOREST CITY,
FORT LEAVENWORTH, GRANT CITY, HIGHLAND, KING CITY, LANSING,
LEAVENWORTH, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE, MOUND CITY, OREGON,
OSBORN, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, RIVERSIDE, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH,
ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STEWARTSVILLE, TROY, UNION STAR,
WATHENA, WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.

Andrew County Sheriff's Deputy injured while working road incident

Andrew Co Sheriff Deputy injured

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A deputy with the Andrew County Sheriff's Office was injured on Monday after he lost his footing and fell into a concrete culvert while working a road incident.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the deputy was working an incident off U.S. Highway 71 near State Route Y when he lost his footing and fell into a concrete culvert. 

The deputy received significant injuries during the fall and was taken to an area hospital.

The identity of the deputy is not being released at this time.

