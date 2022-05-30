Andrew County Sheriff's Deputy injured while working road incident

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A deputy with the Andrew County Sheriff's Office was injured on Monday after he lost his footing and fell into a concrete culvert while working a road incident.
According to the Sheriff's Department, the deputy was working an incident off U.S. Highway 71 near State Route Y when he lost his footing and fell into a concrete culvert.
The deputy received significant injuries during the fall and was taken to an area hospital.
The identity of the deputy is not being released at this time.