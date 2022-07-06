Andrew County Sheriff's Office investigating road rage incident

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) The Andrew County Sheriff's Office is investigating a road rage incident that happened Tuesday night.
The department saying in a news release, around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday dispatchers received a call from the 14000 block of U.S. Highway 169 about a disturbance between two vehicles. The caller said that both vehicles were driving recklessly, making improper passes and possible road rage.
The call also told dispatchers that he believed he heard gunshots coming from one of the vehicles, according to the news release.
Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with a man sitting inside his vehicle in a private driveway. The news release states that the man reported the second vehicle started to cause road rage and he heard a loud noise followed by something hitting his truck. Deputies noticed damage on the vehicle that appeared to be a bullet hole.
The department adds that they have suspects in the case and are speaking with them.