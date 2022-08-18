Anew Healthcare introducing new robotic residents

Anew Healthcare and Rehab is under new ownership and is welcoming its first robotic residents.
Formerly known as Shady Lawn Nursing Home, the facility has some extra help now thanks to artificial intelligence.
Pepper came from Softbank Robotics and makes anew the first facility in the Midwest to have this kind of technology.
Pepper can interact with residents and log interactions, which can recognize changes in behavior.
The facility has also added a robot named Max that functions in cleaning the hallways and common areas.
"They enjoy sitting watching her dance, asking her questions, especially, you know, you know, what's the weather? Or what are we doing today? What's for lunch? Those types of things, Pepper can engage with them and give them that feedback. I think just sitting and chatting with her. And learning different things from her has been very fun for them," said Brook Herbel, Director of Business Development, Anew Healthcare & Rehab.
If you would like to see the robots for yourself, Anew Healthcare is hosting a meet and greet with Pepper and Max on Wednesday, August 31st from 5 to 7 p.m. at their location 13277 State Highway D. in Savannah, Missouri.