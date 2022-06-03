The Annual Pony Express Reride departing from St. Joseph on Monday.
Starting in front of the Patee House Museum in the same spot the Pony Express began in 1860, the nearly 2,000 mile ride will kick off.
Over ten days almost 600 riders will carry the mochila of mail to Sacramento over the same original trail, a tradition carried on for the past 40 years.
The event will start at 2:30 p.m. in front of the Patee House Museum with the departure set for 3:00 p.m.
"Well, they're trying to keep the story of the Pony Express alive. It only lasted 18 and a half months. But that's why they do it every year. And it's quite a commemorative thing. All the way between St. Joseph in Sacramento, California," said Gary Chilcote, Patee House Museum Director.
The first rider departing from St. Joseph this year will be Penny Orrick of Easton, Missouri.
Before the ride, Lloyd Evans will deliver the brief speech given by 1860 Mayor M. Jess Thompson to the Pony Express Riders.