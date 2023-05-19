Another homeless death in St. Joseph raises questions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The recent death of Terry Calvin, a homeless man found in a storage unit at Brittany Village last week, has put a spotlight on the number of people to die in recent months, who were also homeless. Is this a persistent issue and one our community should be concerned about?
To Terry Calvin's family, he was their sibling, an uncle, a son, a friend, and a beautiful spirit. However, to many in St. Joe, Calvin was another homeless person to die on the street.
While the St. Joseph Police Department can not confirm a specific number of homeless deaths this year due to active investigations, Captain Jeff Wilson says he can confirm the majority of those who die on the street in St. Joseph are battling ongoing addiction.
Former City Councilman Jeff Penland, says homelessness is up, and now as the Executive Director of St. Joseph's Housing Authority he says those who are considered "hard to house" are the ones St. Joseph needs to focus efforts on.
"You know it wasn't that long ago that we had one in our area, I don't know the specifics of it, but it was someone out in the elements that shouldn't have been out in the elements. This is an issue that we've got," said Penland.
Although St. Joseph was one of 98 local public housing authorities the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced additional funding to in January, the nearly $56,000 in housing vouchers are for non-elderly persons with disabilities, it doesn't help the homeless who are non-veterans, elderly or not disabled.
"I feel like we need another 30 at least, we have probably 27 on the waitlist," Penland said.
The other key to helping this population is more outreach workers for local agencies. "A. We need enough people to fill positions and B. the funding to fund those positions," said Penland. He says St. Joseph has come a long way in its fight against homelessness since Penland's political days, "I was on the city council when Tent City was around, we didn't have the communication as we do now," said Penland.
Penland says the city and county together with the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, and The Continuum of Care group are making a difference in creating paths to care for the homeless.