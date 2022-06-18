It was another hot and humid day out there today with highs in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight lows will be in the 60s under mostly clear skies. It will be pretty breezy tonight as well with winds gusting up to 20 mph. Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day with highs in the 90s under mostly sunny skies. The heat continues into the work week with rain chances returning midweek.
Another hot and humid day to end to the weekend
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
