Antique show and vintage market held downtown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Downtown St. Joseph was busy this weekend with the antique show and vintage market at Civic Arena.
All day Saturday and half the day today people had the chance to look for unique treasures.
Tables were full of decorations, glassware, gifts, books, art, jewelry and more. KQ2 spoke with one vendor about what the show was like.
"It's just been a good experience, it's been very busy and it's exciting because you never know what that one person is looking for. So it's just been great and you can find anything here that you can even imagine," Cindy Majors from the Hunterland Antique Mall said.
The show had more than 60 vendors from five states and they offered appraisals all weekend for free.